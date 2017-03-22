Kenosha weighs program to trap, neuter, release feral cats
The Kenosha City Council on Monday deferred a vote on a proposal to change the way the city deals with feral cats. The proposal authorizes Safe Harbor Humane Society to neuter/spay and vaccinate captured cats before releasing them back into the city.
Read more at Kenosha News.
