Kenosha Unified School Board gets an earful from students, teachers
Increased teacher prep time, strident calls for a sixth-grade honors program and characterization of the dress code policy regarding yoga pants as "gender oppression" took center stage Tuesday night at the Kenosha Unified School Board meeting. Teachers had the strongest and most visible presence, led by the Kenosha Education Association, their union, as they accepted Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis' invitation to express their concerns directly to the board regarding the need for sufficient on-the-clock prep time.
