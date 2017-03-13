Kenosha Unified, KEA engage in a meet and confera discussions

Since Act 10 was signed into law in 2011, public school teachers unions and local school districts in Wisconsin have been barred from negotiating collective bargaining agreements. However, early on, the Kenosha Education Association and the Kenosha Unified School District butted heads over whether that restriction also prohibited the parties from meeting altogether, either formally or informally, to confer on matters affecting teachers and other represented union members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.