Kenosha Unified, KEA engage in a meet and confera discussions
Since Act 10 was signed into law in 2011, public school teachers unions and local school districts in Wisconsin have been barred from negotiating collective bargaining agreements. However, early on, the Kenosha Education Association and the Kenosha Unified School District butted heads over whether that restriction also prohibited the parties from meeting altogether, either formally or informally, to confer on matters affecting teachers and other represented union members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|may move to Racine (Sep '07)
|Mar 16
|Cookie
|15
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Mar 11
|Affiliated
|1,952
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Mar 6
|Bad Bob
|4
|insane unknown ghost nation stone greasers (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|Pablo Mofo
|40
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|2
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Feb 23
|Bad Bob
|87
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC