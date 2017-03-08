Kenosha man found guilty in assault of disabled woman
A 21-year-old Kenosha man was found guilty Wednesday of sexually assaulting an elderly, cognitively disabled woman, having gained entry to her apartment by posing as a police officer. Vonell Shaw was convicted by a jury after about two hours of deliberation after a 1½-day trial that included emotional testimony from the victim and from another elderly woman who had a frightening encounter with Shaw.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Mar 6
|Bad Bob
|4
|insane unknown ghost nation stone greasers (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|Pablo Mofo
|40
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Mar 2
|ItsNIIIN9
|1,951
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|2
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Feb 23
|Bad Bob
|87
|US life expectancy falls
|Feb 17
|Latrina
|47
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC