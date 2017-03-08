Kenosha man found guilty in assault of disabled woman

A 21-year-old Kenosha man was found guilty Wednesday of sexually assaulting an elderly, cognitively disabled woman, having gained entry to her apartment by posing as a police officer. Vonell Shaw was convicted by a jury after about two hours of deliberation after a 1½-day trial that included emotional testimony from the victim and from another elderly woman who had a frightening encounter with Shaw.

