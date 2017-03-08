Kenosha man faces numerous charges for a terrorizing ordeala inflicted on wife
A Kenosha man is being held on $25,000 cash bond after being charged with what a court commissioner called one of the worst domestic violence incidents he has seen in his career. Ian Bowman, 52, was charged Tuesday with strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, substantial battery and disorderly conduct, all with enhancers for use of a dangerous weapon.
