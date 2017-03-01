Kenosha Fire reports fewer seek firefighting jobs

But for the Kenosha Fire Department, that number of applicants is a steep decline from years past, leaving department leaders wondering how they can encourage more to consider careers as firefighters. And 144 applicants from around the country may seem like enough to choose from, after the rigorous testing recruits go through - including physical tests, written tests, and a sit down with a panel of interviewers - the field narrowed to 15. Leipzig and Ryan McNeely, division of chief of training for Kenosha Fire, are also concerned that fewer Kenosha residents are applying for the department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.