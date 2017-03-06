Kenosha County volunteer program RSVP fears funding cut
Sally Huck did more than listen Wednesday as second-grader Jacob Greenlee shared his dream of starting a Pokemon trading card business over lunch at Grewenow Elementary. It is these types of simple, yet meaningful interactions that are in jeopardy if federal funding for the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program - the program that connected Huck with Greenlee - is lost, RSVP director Rebecca Stevens, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|12 hr
|Bad Bob
|4
|insane unknown ghost nation stone greasers (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|Pablo Mofo
|40
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Mar 2
|ItsNIIIN9
|1,951
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|2
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Feb 23
|Bad Bob
|87
|US life expectancy falls
|Feb 17
|Latrina
|47
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC