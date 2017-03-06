Kenosha County volunteer program RSVP fears funding cut

Sally Huck did more than listen Wednesday as second-grader Jacob Greenlee shared his dream of starting a Pokemon trading card business over lunch at Grewenow Elementary. It is these types of simple, yet meaningful interactions that are in jeopardy if federal funding for the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program - the program that connected Huck with Greenlee - is lost, RSVP director Rebecca Stevens, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.