KABAa s report card shows high marks ...

KABAa s report card shows high marks for economic development

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

In front of a packed audience, the Kenosha Area Business Alliance presented a report card of sorts as part of its 2017 annual meeting. During the luncheon Wednesday at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, business leaders, government officials and an array of interested parties heard a scorecard of activities and successes made possible by the funds and efforts of the public-private organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
may move to Racine (Sep '07) Tue Pablo Mofo 16
Brian Rubenstein aa na Tue Pablo Mofo 2
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Mar 11 Affiliated 1,952
News Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of... Mar 6 Bad Bob 4
insane unknown ghost nation stone greasers (Mar '12) Mar 4 Pablo Mofo 40
Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B... Feb 23 Latrina 2
Racine county child protective services (Feb '11) Feb 23 Latrina 5
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,080 • Total comments across all topics: 279,765,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC