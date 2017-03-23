Judicial candidates tout experience as qualification for job
Seven months after she was installed as a circuit court judge, voters will decide whether to keep Jodi Meier on the job. Meier was appointed to the bench by Gov. Scott Walker last summer, filling a vacancy left by the death of Judge S. Michael Wilk.
