Improv Playhouse's contemporary Last Supper take opens April 13
Romeo Sobrepena plays Judas in a previous production of "The Gathering," a contemporary adaptation of the last hour of the Last Supper. The Improv Playhouse will produce "The Gathering," a contemporary adaptation of the last hour of the Last Supper, created by the late-Improv/Shakespeare icons Josephine Raciti and Rolf Forsberg.
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|3 hr
|Denny
|88
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|16 hr
|Latrina
|2
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|16 hr
|Latrina
|2
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|16 hr
|latrina
|5
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Mar 24
|Vlad
|16
|may move to Racine (Sep '07)
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|16
|Brian Rubenstein aa na
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|2
