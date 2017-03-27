Improv Playhouse's contemporary Last ...

Improv Playhouse's contemporary Last Supper take opens April 13

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Romeo Sobrepena plays Judas in a previous production of "The Gathering," a contemporary adaptation of the last hour of the Last Supper. The Improv Playhouse will produce "The Gathering," a contemporary adaptation of the last hour of the Last Supper, created by the late-Improv/Shakespeare icons Josephine Raciti and Rolf Forsberg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) 3 hr Denny 88
News Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e... 16 hr Latrina 2
News Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e... 16 hr Latrina 2
News Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08) 16 hr latrina 5
Striped bass (Oct '15) Mar 24 Vlad 16
may move to Racine (Sep '07) Mar 21 Pablo Mofo 16
Brian Rubenstein aa na Mar 21 Pablo Mofo 2
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kenosha County was issued at March 30 at 9:47PM CDT

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,055 • Total comments across all topics: 279,939,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC