Immigrant advocates rally on Day of Action

Leaders of faith-based organizations in Kenosha and Racine gathered outside a local detention facility in a show of support for immigrants' rights amid the Trump administration's latest actions. About 300 people attended the joint action with Kenosha's Congregations United to Serve Humanity and Racine Interfaith Coalition in support of immigrants' rights just outside the entrance of the Kenosha County Detention Center, 4777 88th Ave., Thursday night.

