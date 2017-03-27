Hundreds warm up to Bowls and Books in downtown Kenosha
Hot soup and cool books were featured treats at the 17th annual Bowls and Books fundraiser Wednesday at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. During two tasting sessions, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., diners could sample soups from 16 area eateries. The annual event is a major fundraiser for the Rhode Center for the Arts as well as a contest, with soup makers vying for a people's choice award.
