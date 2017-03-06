Homeroom: Lincoln students collect jeans for local homeless
Students at Lincoln Middle School are this week's Standout after participating in their fourth annual Teens for Jeans campaign. This year, they collected 328 pairs of gently used jeans for donation to local homeless youths, with Trista Nelson as the top donating student for her donation of 47 pairs of jeans.
