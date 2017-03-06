Homeroom: Lincoln students collect je...

Homeroom: Lincoln students collect jeans for local homeless

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

Students at Lincoln Middle School are this week's Standout after participating in their fourth annual Teens for Jeans campaign. This year, they collected 328 pairs of gently used jeans for donation to local homeless youths, with Trista Nelson as the top donating student for her donation of 47 pairs of jeans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of... Mon Bad Bob 4
insane unknown ghost nation stone greasers (Mar '12) Mar 4 Pablo Mofo 40
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Mar 2 ItsNIIIN9 1,951
Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B... Feb 23 Latrina 2
Racine county child protective services (Feb '11) Feb 23 Latrina 5
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Feb 23 Bad Bob 87
News US life expectancy falls Feb 17 Latrina 47
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,397 • Total comments across all topics: 279,392,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC