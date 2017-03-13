Heritage House remodel funds set
Funding appears to finally be in place for the Heritage House Hotel project, and the city is due to consider the revitalization project at several meetings next week. The effort to renovate the historic Heritage House into a luxury hotel has been in the works for more than two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|may move to Racine (Sep '07)
|Thu
|Cookie
|15
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Mar 11
|Affiliated
|1,952
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Mar 6
|Bad Bob
|4
|insane unknown ghost nation stone greasers (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|Pablo Mofo
|40
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|2
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Feb 23
|Bad Bob
|87
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC