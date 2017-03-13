Gordmans files for bankruptcy; inventory to be liquidated
Gordmans Stores Inc., an Omaha-based discount apparel and home decor department store chain, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday. It joins a growing list of retailers that have fallen victim to dwindling financial results brought on by changing consumer buying habits, namely online shopping.
