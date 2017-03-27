Getting at the heart of health care

With heart disease-related deaths the leading cause of death in Kenosha County, primary care physicians now have a direct connection to industry leaders in how to treat and prevent heart disease right in their backyard. Two cardiologists from the Kenosha Medical Group-Zenith Health Care - Dr. Raaid Museitif and Dr. Indrajit Choudhuri - started the Great Lakes Cardiology Symposium in 2016 with the intention of focusing on innovation and technology for cardiovascular care and wellness.

