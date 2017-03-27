Getting at the heart of health care
With heart disease-related deaths the leading cause of death in Kenosha County, primary care physicians now have a direct connection to industry leaders in how to treat and prevent heart disease right in their backyard. Two cardiologists from the Kenosha Medical Group-Zenith Health Care - Dr. Raaid Museitif and Dr. Indrajit Choudhuri - started the Great Lakes Cardiology Symposium in 2016 with the intention of focusing on innovation and technology for cardiovascular care and wellness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Mar 26
|Enter Username
|1
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Mar 26
|Enter Username
|1
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Mar 24
|Vlad
|16
|may move to Racine (Sep '07)
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|16
|Brian Rubenstein aa na
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|2
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Mar 11
|Affiliated
|1,952
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Mar 6
|Bad Bob
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC