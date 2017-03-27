Getting at the heart of health care

With heart disease-related deaths the leading cause of death in Kenosha County, primary care physicians now have a direct connection to industry leaders in how to treat and prevent heart disease right in their backyard. Two cardiologists from the Kenosha Medical Group-Zenith Health Care - Dr. Raaid Museitif and Dr. Indrajit Choudhuri - started the Great Lakes Cardiology Symposium in 2016 with the intention of focusing on innovation and technology for cardiovascular care and wellness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.