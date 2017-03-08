Get Out: Kenosha Unified tackles wrenching a Laramie Projecta

University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard was robbed, tortured, tied to a fence and left for dead in the middle of nowhere because he was gay. The Kenosha Unified theater arts department re-enacts the horrific 1998 murder and captures the reaction and repercussions with a two-week run of "The Laramie Project," opening 7:30 tonight in the Tremper High School Auditorium, 8560 26th Ave. "It's a story that needs to be told," said Tremper senior Austin Babel, who plays multiple characters in the play.

