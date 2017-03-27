Get Out: A tale of two a Dollysa

Indian Trail seniors Nina Jackson and Larissa Huissen are double cast as the bold and enchanting Dolly Levi in Kenosha Unified's production of "Hello, Dolly!" opening this weekend at Indian Trail Auditorium, 6800 60th St. The Tony Award-winning musical, set in 1890s New York City, delivers a story of adventure through classic show tunes including "Before the Parade Passes By," "It Only Takes a Moment," "Put on Your Sunday Clothes" and "Hello, Dolly!" Jackson treats audience members with her booming, Broadway voice this weekend, while Huissen closes the show with a more-classical vocal delivery April 7 through 9. "You're going to see two different Dollys when you come see the show," Huissen said.

