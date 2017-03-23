Get Out: a Annie Jr.a on Harborside stage tonight

Just months after bringing together an entire village in Kenosha Unified's production of "Once on This Island Jr.," Wade unites an orphanage in Harborside's "Annie Jr.," this weekend at the Reuther Auditorium, 913 57th St. Wade takes on her second straight lead in a musical. The seventh-grader played orphan Ti Moune in November's production of "Once on This Island Jr." before landing the title role as one of America's most loveable redheads.

