Get Out: a Annie Jr.a on Harborside stage tonight
Just months after bringing together an entire village in Kenosha Unified's production of "Once on This Island Jr.," Wade unites an orphanage in Harborside's "Annie Jr.," this weekend at the Reuther Auditorium, 913 57th St. Wade takes on her second straight lead in a musical. The seventh-grader played orphan Ti Moune in November's production of "Once on This Island Jr." before landing the title role as one of America's most loveable redheads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|17 hr
|Vlad
|16
|may move to Racine (Sep '07)
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|16
|Brian Rubenstein aa na
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|2
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Mar 11
|Affiliated
|1,952
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Mar 6
|Bad Bob
|4
|insane unknown ghost nation stone greasers (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|Pablo Mofo
|40
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC