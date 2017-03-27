Former Kenosha fire chief remembered fondly
A firm, fair and compassionate leader with a great workplace demeanor - that's how colleagues were remembering former Kenosha fire chief Richard Thomas on Tuesday. Thomas, a member of the Kenosha Fire Department for 35 years and chief from 1991 to 1999, died Sunday.
