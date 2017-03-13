First Step leaders worry refuge center will be shut down
CEO and founder Tracy Krisor said she believes some city officials are treating the refuge center unfairly out of opposition to it its downtown location, 1017 63rd St. She is worried they won't have their license renewed in April. Without First Step, much of the city's homeless population will have no place to gather during frigid weather and storms, Krisor told the Kenosha News editorial board Thursday afternoon.
