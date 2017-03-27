First Step halts daytime service for Kenoshaa s homeless
First Step Services is closings its doors during daytime hours, hoping to placate neighbors and city officials in the hope of savings its license. The organization, which since 2003 has provided a place to stay, food and support services for homeless people, will go before the city April 10 for a hearing on its shelter license renewal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Sun
|Enter Username
|1
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Sun
|Enter Username
|1
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Mar 24
|Vlad
|16
|may move to Racine (Sep '07)
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|16
|Brian Rubenstein aa na
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|2
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Mar 11
|Affiliated
|1,952
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Mar 6
|Bad Bob
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC