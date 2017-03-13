Fine Arts on Campus: UWP exhibit honors the late David Holmes
From print drawings to paintings and furniture to sculptures, the 15 artists presenting work at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside's newest art exhibit couldn't be more different. "With all the work they're doing, they can trace the deep impact back to David Holmes and Parkside," Amanda Brown explained.
