Family Dollar robbed Monday evening

5 hrs ago

A witness called police about 8 p.m. after seeing a man in a mask and gloves standing near the cashier at Family Dollar, 2027 22nd Ave. The witness told police she heard the man saying "all of it, put all of it in the bag, all of it." The witness mouthed "robbery?" to the cashier, who nodded.

