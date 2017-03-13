EZ Pack N Ship rewarded with special recognition

"I liked the shaver so much, I bought the company" a business entrepreneur once bragged in a series of TV commercials. As the owner of a computer and technology support company, as well as other ventures, he worked from his home, not too far from EZ Pack N Ship Etc., 8032 22nd Ave. Some years ago, when he learned the owner of the business was going to close it after failing to find a buyer, Ogilvie stepped in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.