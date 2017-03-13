EZ Pack N Ship rewarded with special ...

EZ Pack N Ship rewarded with special recognition

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Kenosha News

"I liked the shaver so much, I bought the company" a business entrepreneur once bragged in a series of TV commercials. As the owner of a computer and technology support company, as well as other ventures, he worked from his home, not too far from EZ Pack N Ship Etc., 8032 22nd Ave. Some years ago, when he learned the owner of the business was going to close it after failing to find a buyer, Ogilvie stepped in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
may move to Racine (Sep '07) Mar 16 Cookie 15
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Mar 11 Affiliated 1,952
News Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of... Mar 6 Bad Bob 4
insane unknown ghost nation stone greasers (Mar '12) Mar 4 Pablo Mofo 40
Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B... Feb 23 Latrina 2
Racine county child protective services (Feb '11) Feb 23 Latrina 5
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Feb 23 Bad Bob 87
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,878 • Total comments across all topics: 279,653,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC