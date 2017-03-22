Dream Playground wall to be decorated with childrena s artwork

Inside a youth art room at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, Erica Dolly had finished designing scene that she hopes will last lifetime. "I drew it because it was the most beautiful thing I saw in Kenosha," said Erica, who attends Brass Elementary School The 10-year-old's rendering of her playing under sunny skies between two fruiting bushes in a field will one day be part of a wall at the city's Dream Playground, the 15,000-square-foot playground accessible to children of all ages and abilities in Petzke Park, 2900 14th Ave. Tammy Conforti, a special education teaching assistant who led the community effort to build the playground, instructed Erica and two dozen children at the club on the project.

