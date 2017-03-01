Downtown entrepreneur preps new tasty business
Myrtle Mae's Sugar Emporium, will serve desserts, snack items and eventually will serve as a concessions stand to a revitalized Orpheum Theater. The shop is scheduled for a March 14 grand opening in conjunction with the worldwide commemoration of Pi Day , celebrating the Greek letter which is the mathematical symbol used to measure the circumference of a circle.
