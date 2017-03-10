Craft beer comes to life in Kenosha
Three breweries have opened in Kenosha during the last five years, and on a Wednesday evening, two of them had a version of the classic, malt-forward Belgian style on tap. It would be nothing special in many places, but it was striking in the land of cheese, Packers and Miller Lite.
