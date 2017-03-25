County Treasurer Jacobson hosting community-wide shower to benefit...

County Treasurer Teri Jacobson is hosting a community-wide shower by accepting donations of items to benefit clients of Women and Children's Horizons, an organization dedicated to advocating for victims of domestic and sexual violence. Items can be dropped off at the Treasurer's Office in downtown Kenosha at the County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., or at the Elected Official's Office at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West of the I.