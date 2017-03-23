County ready for hazardous waste coll...

County ready for hazardous waste collection day

Demand for the Kenosha County Household Hazardous Waste Program has led to some changes this year aimed at improving traffic flow at the annual collection event. "The event has beome so popular, we are going to have a couple of lanes of traffic to move people through the process faster," Jim Kupfer, Chief Financial Officer for the Public Works Department, said.

