Chef Jason Gorman joins Ambassador Hotel as culinary director
Chef Jason Gorman has accepted a position as the culinary director for the historic Ambassador Hotel, 2308 W. Wisconsin Ave. Gorman's career includes work at a variety of notable establishments including The Iron Horse Hotel, The Art Institute of Chicago, Mangia Wine Bar in Kenosha and Dream Dance Steak, where he earned honors as a James Beard semi-finalist for Best Chef Midwest. Most recently, he was executive chef at the Milwaukee Art Museum, where he enhanced the menu at Cafe Calatrava with both Italian-influenced cuisine and an eye for artful presentation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Mar 11
|Affiliated
|1,952
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Mar 6
|Bad Bob
|4
|insane unknown ghost nation stone greasers (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|Pablo Mofo
|40
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|2
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Feb 23
|Bad Bob
|87
|US life expectancy falls
|Feb 17
|Latrina
|47
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC