Case of teen charged in shooting death of Kenosha man may move to juvenile court
Defense attorneys for a 16-year-old defendant in the shooting death of a Kenosha man hope to move the teen's case into juvenile court. Latonio Simpson of Chicago was charged in October for the shooting death of Willie Owens of Kenosha.
