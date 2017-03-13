Bullen students honor their personal VIPs
Despite tons of snow dropping on Kenosha Tuesday, some 300 adults made their way to Bullen Middle School for lunch with students as VIPs. "VIP Day" was started 10 years ago as a way for students and adults in their lives to spend time together in the school setting - the kids' turf, so to speak.
