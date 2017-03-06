Budget proposals worry health care workers, those with disabilities
Disability rights advocates, health care providers and caregivers are deeply concerned about the future of health care in Wisconsin - and the rest of the nation. Dozens of area residents and elected officials met Monday afternoon at Kenosha's Civil War Museum for a forum hosted by the Kenosha County Commission on Aging and Disability Services, Kenosha County Long Term Care Workforce Alliance, NAMI Kenosha County, NAMI Racine County and Society's Assets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Mon
|Bad Bob
|4
|insane unknown ghost nation stone greasers (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|Pablo Mofo
|40
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Mar 2
|ItsNIIIN9
|1,951
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|2
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Feb 23
|Bad Bob
|87
|US life expectancy falls
|Feb 17
|Latrina
|47
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC