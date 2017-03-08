Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha to mark 25-year anniversay
During those years, the club has grown from serving fewer than 200 kids at a drop-in site in the Wilson Heights neighborhood to a sprawling nonprofit serving more than 12,000 youths each year through its afterschool programs and recreational sports activities. "You learn pretty quickly the kind of impact you can have on some kids," said CEO Jake McGhee, who joined the organization last year.
