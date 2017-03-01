Boys & Girls Club adds nine members to Board of Directors

The following new members have been added to the board: Michael Coleman, of Medline; John Henry, with Amazon; Jeff Hill, of Herzing University; Donna Jameson, with Aurora Health Care; Glenn Madrigrano Jr., with CJW, Inc.; J.P. Moran, with LMI Packaging; Christian Venegas, of Doctors of Physical Therapy; Marianne Yunt, former president of the board for Boys & Girls Club of Dubuque, Iowa; and Brett Yutka, with Yutka Fence. "We couldn't be more excited about the group joining us in our mission," said Jake McGhee, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha.

