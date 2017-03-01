Boys & Girls Club adds nine members to Board of Directors
The following new members have been added to the board: Michael Coleman, of Medline; John Henry, with Amazon; Jeff Hill, of Herzing University; Donna Jameson, with Aurora Health Care; Glenn Madrigrano Jr., with CJW, Inc.; J.P. Moran, with LMI Packaging; Christian Venegas, of Doctors of Physical Therapy; Marianne Yunt, former president of the board for Boys & Girls Club of Dubuque, Iowa; and Brett Yutka, with Yutka Fence. "We couldn't be more excited about the group joining us in our mission," said Jake McGhee, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Thu
|ItsNIIIN9
|1,951
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|2
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Feb 23
|Bad Bob
|87
|US life expectancy falls
|Feb 17
|Latrina
|47
|Rapist Jason reed
|Feb 14
|Latrina
|4
|Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste...
|Feb 11
|latrina
|22
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC