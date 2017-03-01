Barca backs bills to battle opioid use
Wisconsin lawmakers took up a package of bills to combat opioid addiction in a flurry of activity Thursday, two months after Gov. Scott Walker declared opioids a crisis and called a special legislative session to pass the proposals. "I think generally speaking its very important that we make a comprehensive effort to address opioid addiction, its a very serious problem," Barca told the Kenosha News on Thursday, adding Kenosha has an acute problem with heroin abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Thu
|ItsNIIIN9
|1,951
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|2
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Feb 23
|Bad Bob
|87
|US life expectancy falls
|Feb 17
|Latrina
|47
|Rapist Jason reed
|Feb 14
|Latrina
|4
|Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste...
|Feb 11
|latrina
|22
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC