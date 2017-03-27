Avoid a taxing Tax Day
Less than three weeks before Tax Day, dozens of local residents made the most of a dreary Thursday by having their taxes completed and filed, absolutely free, by a group of trained volunteers at the Kenosha Senior Citizens Center, 2717 67th St. "I do it because of convenience," said Crawford, who was almost hesitant to share his annual tax secret with others. "The people here are easy to work with.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|7 hr
|Bad Bob
|89
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Thu
|Latrina
|2
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Thu
|Latrina
|2
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|Thu
|latrina
|5
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Mar 24
|Vlad
|16
|may move to Racine (Sep '07)
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|16
|Brian Rubenstein aa na
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC