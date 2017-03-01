Alfa Romeo Giulia races into Kenosha
With a strong auto culture to go along with its deep Italian roots, Kenosha seems a natural as one of the first markets for Alfa Romeo as the autos begin to return to America. Recently Palmen Alfa Romeo Fiat, 5309 75th St., received its first shipments of the Alfa Romeo Giulia, a much anticipated four-door meant to compete with muscular German models.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|insane unknown ghost nation stone greasers (Mar '12)
|15 hr
|Pablo Mofo
|40
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Mar 2
|ItsNIIIN9
|1,951
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|2
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Feb 23
|Bad Bob
|87
|US life expectancy falls
|Feb 17
|Latrina
|47
|Rapist Jason reed
|Feb 14
|Latrina
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC