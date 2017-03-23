Aldi opens in Kenosha
Two hours before the official 8:30 opening, shoppers and curiosity seekers were lining up outside the store hoping to become one of the first 100 to receive a gold ticket that could have won them a gift card worth up to $100. The new Aldi store at 3524 57th Ave., near the intersection of Green Bay and Washington roads, is the city's second of that chain.
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|may move to Racine (Sep '07)
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|16
|Brian Rubenstein aa na
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|2
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Mar 11
|Affiliated
|1,952
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Mar 6
|Bad Bob
|4
|insane unknown ghost nation stone greasers (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|Pablo Mofo
|40
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|2
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|5
