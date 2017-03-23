Aldi opens in Kenosha

Two hours before the official 8:30 opening, shoppers and curiosity seekers were lining up outside the store hoping to become one of the first 100 to receive a gold ticket that could have won them a gift card worth up to $100. The new Aldi store at 3524 57th Ave., near the intersection of Green Bay and Washington roads, is the city's second of that chain.

