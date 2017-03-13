a Working,a a Laramie Projecta continue this weekend
Kenosha Unified resumes a powerful piece on hate crimes and St. Joseph Catholic Academy continues a unique musical. Here is a look at each show: Synopsis: Based on the 1972 book written by Studs Terkel, the musical dives into the lives of a truck driver, millworker, flight attendant, volunteer firefighter, teacher, newsboy, salesman, secretary and many other occupations through a series of monologues.
|may move to Racine (Sep '07)
|5 hr
|Cookie
|15
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Mar 11
|Affiliated
|1,952
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Mar 6
|Bad Bob
|4
|insane unknown ghost nation stone greasers (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|Pablo Mofo
|40
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|2
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Feb 23
|Bad Bob
|87
