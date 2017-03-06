a Take chargea against cancer: Area African American women urged to...
Much of Racine's central city area and a smaller portion of Kenosha have some of the highest incidences of late-stage breast cancer diagnoses, according to cancer prevention specialists and educators who presented early studies at a program for African-American women held at Gateway Technical College last month. Melinda Stolley, a clinical psychologist and associate director for cancer prevention and control for the Medical College of Wisconsin, and her colleagues have been studying disparities among income, racial, ethnic and gender groups in the southeast corner of the state.
