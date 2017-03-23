a Plant Chattera host retires from airwaves
Every Saturday morning for nearly 13 years, listeners tuning into WLIP-AM 1050 were treated to a host of backyard information on topics ranging from tulip bulbs to predatory birds. "Those twelve-and-a-half years were a long, fruitful run," said Dick Lesko, the show's originator and host.
