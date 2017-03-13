A Life Remembered: Former parks direc...

A Life Remembered: Former parks director was all about the outdoors

He loved the cold, and he loved nature, whether it was camping and fishing in Canada or working for the Kenosha County Parks Department. Until his retirement in 1997 as Kenosha County Division of Parks and Recreation director, Domenick worked in every aspect of the parks department, helping it blossom from two parks - Petrifying Springs and Fox River - to a countywide system of six parks replete with clubhouses, concession stands, beaches, softball diamonds and an indoor ice arena.

