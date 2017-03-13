a Goodnight Lulua comes to Racine
A popular children's book comes to life as "Goodnight Lulu" arrives this weekend at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. The show is performed by Elm Grove's Sunset Playhouse School for the Arts and based on the book of the same name written by Paulette Bogan. The three-member cast includes Kenosha native Christopher Elst and Milwaukee-area performers Andrea Moser and Liz Mistele .
