03/13/2017 - Scaffidi and Bilstad
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued March 13 at 3:54PM EDT expiring March 14 at 8:00AM EDT in effect for: Ozaukee, Washington, Waukesha Lake Effect Snow Warning issued March 13 at 3:54PM EDT expiring March 14 at 2:00PM EDT in effect for: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 3:54PM EDT expiring March 14 at 2:00AM EDT in effect for: Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Walworth Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 3:54PM EDT expiring March 14 at 8:00AM EDT in effect for: Sheboygan Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 4:18AM EDT expiring March 14 at 2:00PM EDT in effect for: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington, Waukesha Winter Weather Advisory issued March 12 at 4:48AM EDT expiring March 14 at 2:00AM EDT in effect for: Dodge, Jefferson, Walworth Winter Weather Advisory issued March 12 at 4:48AM EDT expiring March 14 at 2:00AM EDT in ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTMJ-AM Milwaukee.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Mar 11
|Affiliated
|1,952
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Mar 6
|Bad Bob
|4
|insane unknown ghost nation stone greasers (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|Pablo Mofo
|40
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|2
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Feb 23
|Bad Bob
|87
|US life expectancy falls
|Feb 17
|Latrina
|47
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC