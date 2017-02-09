Your mid-winter guide to the visual arts

Miller, a longtime Bradford High School art teacher and girls' golf coach, traveled to her home state of North Dakota and brought back visions of her youth in the exhibit "Skyscrapers of the Prairie," according to Re:Vision owner Marjorie Meyer. "She visited all of these declining areas and ghost towns and captured that feeling of isolation in the prairie and the change of direction in farming and way of life," Meyer said.

