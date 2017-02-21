Wirch wants to get politics out of DNR
State Sen. Bob Wirch is introducing legislation designed to make the state Department of Natural Resources more independent from state politics. The bill would remove the power of the governor to appoint the DNR secretary, who would instead be appointed by the Natural Resources Board.
