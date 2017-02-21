We love our libraries: Curious reader uncovers history, eyes innovations
From a small, leather-bound book on genealogy published in 1851 to a very large electronic sensor-driven book return system, Kenosha's public library system has it all. Cataloging the highlights and tracing the history of the Kenosha Public Library is our starting point as we delve into the reader-inspired Curious Kenosha questions: "What is the history of our library system?" and "How long have we had four locations?" A lifelong Kenosha resident and self-acclaimed "book junkie," Jennifer Burns, 51, was curious not only about how Kenosha's libraries came to be, but how they have continued to grow and thrive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|22 hr
|Latrina
|2
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|22 hr
|Latrina
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|22 hr
|Bad Bob
|87
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Feb 20
|Insane I remain
|1,950
|US life expectancy falls
|Feb 17
|Latrina
|47
|Rapist Jason reed
|Feb 14
|Latrina
|4
|Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste...
|Feb 11
|latrina
|22
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC