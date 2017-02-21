We love our libraries: Curious reader uncovers history, eyes innovations

From a small, leather-bound book on genealogy published in 1851 to a very large electronic sensor-driven book return system, Kenosha's public library system has it all. Cataloging the highlights and tracing the history of the Kenosha Public Library is our starting point as we delve into the reader-inspired Curious Kenosha questions: "What is the history of our library system?" and "How long have we had four locations?" A lifelong Kenosha resident and self-acclaimed "book junkie," Jennifer Burns, 51, was curious not only about how Kenosha's libraries came to be, but how they have continued to grow and thrive.

