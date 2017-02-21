Village eyes $37.5M land deal
Pleasant Prairie intends to spend $37.5 million to purchase 458 acres of land on the northwest corner of Interstate 94 and Highway 165, across the street from the Uline headquarters. The land is owned by Abbott, through a subsidiary.
